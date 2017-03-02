Why Apple Inc. (AAPL) May Have 1,000+ Engineers Working on AR

There is growing speculation that Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) next big thing is augmented reality. Of course, the 10th anniversary iPhone 8 looms large as the critical hardware release this year, but the new iPhone could well be part of that Apple AR strategy. A new report adds more fuel to the fire, suggesting Apple may have over 1,000 engineers currently working on an augmented reality project in Israel.

Business Insider published a report based on a research note by UBS, suggesting augmented reality is likely to be “Apple’s next major product innovation.”

The UBS Report on Apple AR Project

UBS analyst Steven Milunovich points out the increasing frequency of Apple CEO Tim Cook’s public comments about augmented reality.

He has repeatedly stated that AR will be a much bigger deal than virtual reality, suggesting that Apple is not following the path of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) and its Oculus Rift VR headset. While suggesting that he believes augmented reality could be as big as the iPhone, Cook also points out that he doesn’t see it as a standalone product, but more as a core technology that is incorporated into other products.

That suggests the Apple AR focus is on implementing advanced augmented reality technology that could be part of the iPhone 8. There have already been clues that AAPL is up to something big with the new iPhone’s camera. Apple has also acquired a number of companies working on technology that could be applicable to augmented reality, including PrimeSense (3D sensing), RealFace (facial recognition) and Metaio (software-based augmented reality solution).

Citing industry sources, Milunovich says, “the company may have over 1,000 engineers working on a project in Israel that could be related to AR.” Why Israel? Both PrimeSense and RealFace are Israeli companies. Keeping the Apple AR team in that country would minimize disruption, and remove it from snooping media in Silicon Valley.

The UBS research note concludes that Apple’s moves could result in “moderate 3D mapping … and possibly an AR software development kit” being available as early as the iPhone 8 launch.

