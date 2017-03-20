Apple Inc. (AAPL) Gets the Edge With Another Galaxy S8 Leak

There’s an epic battle brewing for the title of Best Smartphone of 2017. The favorite at this point is Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) 10th-anniversary iPhone 8, due out in September. It’s going up against the Galaxy S8 from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ), the company’s first big release since the botched Galaxy Note 7.

But Samsung can’t seem to keep its forthcoming flagship under wraps. The latest Galaxy S8 leak reveals the new smartphone in all three launch colors, plus its pricing.

Source: Evan Blass/Twitter

Galaxy S8 Leak Shows Colors, Price

After the last Galaxy S8 leak from Sunday, we now know the available colors of Samsung’s next smartphone, as well as the launch price. Evan Blass took to his Twitter account to post images of the Galaxy S8 in Black Sky, Orchid Gray and Arctic Silver.

And how much will consumers have to shell out for the hot new phone? Blass says the Galaxy S8 will start at 799€, while the larger Galaxy S8+ will retail for 899€ and up. In U.S. dollars, that’s approximately $859 and $1075, respectively.

The new DeX docking station for the smartphones will reportedly go for 150€, or about $161.

Samsung Even Leaked Its Own Smartphone Details

Samsung has had a tough time keeping the lid on its newest flagship smartphone. In fact, at this point there’s not much we don’t know about it. But, this isn’t because of shadowy supply chain sources like the ones AAPL has had to deal with while trying to keep the iPhone 8 under wraps. Rather, more than a few Galaxy S8 leaks have included actual detailed photographs of the smartphone and its key features, videos, slip-ups from carriers who will be selling the phone, and even Samsung itself.

It was Samsung that accidentally posted on its own website that the new AI assistant on the Galaxy S8 will be named Bixby, and that Bixby will integrate with a new Samsung Pay Mini service.

Other key Galaxy S8 leak details to date include:

Next Page