Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) upcoming flagship smartphone continues to be the subject of intense speculation. With the countdown on to finalizing design and starting production of the new iPhone, two details in particular have seen conflicting theories: the name and the display size.

A new post from Japan’s Mac Otakara suggests AAPL will go with the iPhone Edition — instead of iPhone 8 or 10th anniversary iPhone — for its flagship model.

The website also feels it has nailed the display size, and agrees with a previous report that the new iPhone could arrive significantly later than usual.

iPhone 8 = iPhone Edition?

What to call the new iPhone is actually a big deal this year. The regular naming sequence will continue with the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. Those are the phones for everyone. But what do you call the all-new flagship AAPL is expected to release — the $1,000+ smartphone that celebrates a decade in the business (and hopefully helps to propel sales to stratospheric levels)?

The iPhone X, 10th Anniversary iPhone and iPhone 8 have been the front runners. But what would you call the 10th Anniversary iPhone next year? And iPhone 8 would mess up Apple’s naming scheme for its mainstream models.

Mac Otakara thinks AAPL will go with the iPhone Edition. The premium Apple Watch model is the Apple Watch Edition, so the precedent has already been set and it would be consistent. This would also solve the continuity problem associated with naming a new iPhone specifically around the 10th anniversary, without messing up the current iPhone naming scheme. iPhone Edition makes sense.

About the New iPhone Display

Outside of whether it would be curved or not, or OLED or not, there have been conflicting reports about the display’s size. Most analysts have been calling for a 5.8-inch display with bezels practically eliminated. That would let AAPL fit a larger display into an iPhone that’s smaller than the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus.

It’s a similar approach to what Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) appears to have taken with the Galaxy S8.

However, Mac Otakara has always maintained — and still insists — that the new iPhone will have a 5-inch display. Which seems weird, given the consumer preference for big screens. Mac Rumors connected the dots and theorizes that the information given to the Japanese website is for the usable space. The remaining display area would be where AAPL has a row of virtual buttons — a feature that has already been mentioned as replacing the Home button and mimicking the functionality of the new MacBook Pro Touch Bar.

Take a 5.8-inch display, reserve the bottom of that display for the virtual buttons, and you end up with what is effectively a 5-inch display in terms of what the owner can make use of.

The math is starting to add up.

