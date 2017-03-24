What Happens to Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock if the iPhone 8 Flops?

Calling a spade a spade, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is the most recognizable names in the world. By extension, AAPL stock remains one of the market’s most sought-after picks.

Both platitudes are well deserved. The company has earned its way to the top, making a piece of hardware — the iPhone — not only a technical marvel, but a status symbol and lifestyle centerpiece like no other. The device keeps millions of consumers ranging from tweens to geriatrics with their noses buried in their smartphones in all four corners of the earth.

Nevertheless …

While Apple has been largely deserving of its spot on so many investors’ pedestals, that sort of collective homage is always dangerous. Nothing lasts forever, and as unpopular as the premise may be, it would be wise to at least entertain the possibility that the next-generation iPhone (referred to the iPhone 8 so far) could the unveiling that starts exposing Apple’s cracks.

iPhone 8 Flop? Never!

Before you pull out your pitchfork, start heating up the tar and gather your feathers, dial it back just a bit. This isn’t to say that even a mediocre Apple still isn’t better than most any other stock on the planet.

Still, there are three key reasons the iPhone 8 could end up not being the panacea it has been made out to be. Yes, they’re rather obvious, but concerns all the same:

1. People Really Are Growing Tired of the Constant Connectivity

It was fun for a few years, but some smartphone owners — an increasing number of them — are starting to realize their unhealthy addiction to their devices. A survey performed last year indicated that 42% of Americans constantly check their phones for new messages. It’s a statistic being noticed by impartial observes like CTV technology analyst Carmi Levy. Levy commented last year:

“The promise of technology is that it’ll improve our lives, but sometimes we become enslaved to the technology because there’s so much going on. A certain part of our brain is always looking for something that is perhaps simpler … and delivers as promised with fewer frustrations.”

Enough consumers are starting to move the notion out of their subconscious into their conscious.

2. $1,000 for a Phone? Really?

Yep, somebody out there won’t think twice about paying it. A lot of people won’t think twice about paying it. For a wide swath of iPhone fans who will sooner or later realize that’s more than one month’s rent or mortgage payment, though, they’re due a “get real” moment.

3. Strong Competition

For the longest time, Apple had little to no competition. That’s changing though. Yes, the exploding battery debacle Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) faced with its Galaxy 7 phones was damning, and it’s not like the Google Pixel from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) was a smashing success that threatened Apple either.

Both companies are still overhauling their hardware and improving their designs though, and consumers are taking notice, for about a third to half the cost of an iPhone.

Next Page