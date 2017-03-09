Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Is a Jekyll-and-Hyde Trade Right Now

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) are higher by a solid 20% year-to-date, and AAPL stock is up 40% over the past 12 months. Making “bets” on a stock based on its recent percentage moves doesn’t make much sense, though, in a raging risk-on environment such as we’ve seen since last November.

Over my career, I have found that applying a multi-time-frame approach to stock trading and investing not only allows for better perspective, but as a result, also results in superior risk management — and dare I say “timing” of trade entries and exits.

I make it a point in this column to often remind ye faithful that stocks are a highly correlated asset class, particularly compared to other asset classes such as commodities. While the price of pork bellies has little correlation with the price of gold, within the stock market, around 80% of stocks tend to rise and fall together at any given time. I point this out because while the year-to-date rally in AAPL stock is impressive and worth respecting until it reverses, there also has been a broader stock market risk-on trade thus far in 2017.

More than anything, I highlight this for perspective.

When I last discussed Apple stock on Feb. 2 following the latest earnings report, I said that shares were reaching a critical technical area of resistance through a multimonth lens. While AAPL has since marginally pushed above this technical area, the tale of two time frames remains.

Today, I would like to reiterate and update this analysis.

AAPL Stock Charts

On the multiyear weekly chart, we see that Apple over the years has greatly respected its 200-week simple moving average (red), which was a source of technical support in 2013 and again just last year.



Click to Enlarge

At the same time, we also see that each time AAPL stock gets overly extended above this moving average, it tends to fall into a consolidation phase. Currently, the stock trades roughly 30% above this moving average; at past extremes, Apple traded as much as 50% above it.

From this perspective, AAPL stock could have further to run on the upside.

Next Page