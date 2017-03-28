Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Rockets to New All-Time Highs

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) shares hit a new intraday high on Tuesday, touching $142.66 as part of a 1%-plus up-day that came along with a broader-market recovery. That also extended a now 23%-plus run in AAPL stock since the start of 2017.

But what exactly is causing the sudden renewed push higher in Apple shares?

The Big Apple Update No One’s Talking About

The newest news on Tuesday was Apple’s relatively muted update to iPhones and iPads to the “Apple File System” — an upgrade to the way Apple devices stored data, which previously was HFS+. Per Apple:

“Apple File System is a new, modern file system for iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. It is optimized for Flash/SSD storage and features strong encryption, copy-on-write metadata, space sharing, cloning for files and directories, snapshots, fast directory sizing, atomic safe-save primitives, and improved file system fundamentals.”

It’s an important upgrade considering that the Hierarchial File System (HFS), and its upgrade, HFS+, has been in use for more than three decades. The Apple File System should result in faster read and write speeds across Apple’s devices.

It’s nice … but it’s also an unlikely driver for AAPL stock.

Instead, Apple likely is enjoying a combination of a swing in positive market sentiment, recent upgrades, optimism and the 10th anniversary iPhone.

AAPL Stock Upgrades

Apple received a price-target upgrade from JPMorgan analyst Rod Hall on Sunday, from $142 to $165 (16% upside from here), citing high replacement demand for the upcoming iPhone. He upgraded his estimate for unit sales in fiscal 2018, from 245 million to 260 million, expecting a 48% replacement rate.

He also expects Apple to include a high-powered “iPhone Pro” that will go for about $1,000.

Last week, Nomura Instinet’s Jeffrey Kvaal also raised his price target on Apple stock, also to $165 per share, up from $135. He too believes the upcoming iPhone cycle is going to be much more robust than the current Wall Street estimate, pointing out that while there were 400 million iPhones in use ahead of the iPhone 6 cycle, there will be roughly 665 million by the time the iPhone 8 (or iPhone Edition, or countless other potential names) comes live.

The market is also broadly excited for the iPhone 8 just because of the laundry list of potential options that have been floated out there. Among the potential features?

Wireless charging

Advanced biometric features

Scanning technology

New Touch ID technology

OLED display (5.8 inches for the base model, 5.15 inches of usable space)

Water resistance

Updated A11 processor

Glass body

USB-C port to replace Lightning connector

No home button

Of course, some of the features are more grounded in reality than others.

