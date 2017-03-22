Yesterday, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) announced a new iPad — called simply “iPad” — that replaces the iPad Air 2 in its line-up. On the surface, it sounds like a solid upgrade, with a faster CPU than the aging Air 2 and a $70 price drop.

Look deeper, though, and AAPL’s consumer tablet strategy is a little more calculating than “faster and cheaper.”

New iPad is Faster Than iPad Air 2, But …

Apple’s aging iPad Air 2 was released in 2014 and powered by the A8X chip. While blazing fast at the time of its release, it’s getting a little pokey now, especially with processor-intensive apps like games.

The new iPad that Apple announced on March 21 is equipped with the A9 CPU, which first showed up in the iPhone 6S in 2015. According to AAPL, the A9 represented a significant 70% processing boost and 90% graphics improvement over its previous generation chip. So the iPad should see a considerable performance improvement over the iPad Air 2 it replaces.

However, a closer look at the specs show that the new iPad is actually thicker and heavier than the model it replaces.

Considering the big deal that Apple typically makes about its tablets getting thinner with every generation, an upgrade that means going from 6.1mm thick and 0.96 pounds to 7.5mm thick and 1.03 pounds might be off-putting. Especially for those consumers who have upgraded every year to ensure they have the best iPad, watching each new purchase get progressively thinner and lighter.

More problematic than the size is the display. The new iPad has a high resolution Retina display, but it loses the lamination and anti-reflective coating the iPad Air 2 featured. This is a step backward and as The Verge points out, for those who use a tablet primarily to read or watch movies, the old iPad Air 2 with its superior display is going to offer a better user experience.

New iPad is Cheaper Than iPad Air 2, But…

Competitors like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) have hammered at consumer tablet prices. Apple is setting the entry price for its full-sized, new iPad at $329. That’s considerably less than the $399 iPad Air 2 it replaces, although still pretty far from Amazon’s $49.99 Fire Tablet.

However, the new iPad actually has the effect of raising the minimum amount needed to buy a new iPad from Apple.

How does this math work?

