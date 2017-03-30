Why Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Is Still a Value Play

Gotham Asset Management co-founder Joel Greenblatt certainly thinks Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) provides good value for buyers of AAPL stock.

Source: Shutterstock

In a recent interview, Greenblatt talked about how expensive the markets are at the present moment:

“When we think about the S&P 500, we go back over the last 26 years where we have good data and look at the entire market from a perspective of bottom’s up valuation. Right now the S&P 500 is in roughly the 17th percentile of expensive during those 26 years, meaning it’s been cheaper 83% of the time.”

To beat the index Greenblatt buys the cheapest S&P 500 stocks and shorts the most expensive. And wouldn’t you know it, but AAPL stock is one of his largest holdings — 31st out of 925 positions in a $7.8 billion portfolio — at 337,952 shares as of December 31, 2016.

For Greenblatt, it’s all about cash flow and the price you pay for it:

“We’ve owned Apple for a long time … They generate lots of cash flow, and we don’t have to pay a big price for it. That’s what’s attracted recent investors like Warren Buffett, where he’s looking at both that mix between growth and value … We figure out what a business is worth and try to pay a lot less.”

Is AAPL Stock a Value Stock?

He believes the markets are still valuing AAPL stock as a hardware company when in fact it’s very much a service business with iTunes, App Store, Apple Music, etc. CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer also feels Apple’s service business is underappreciated by investors, thoughts I shared with readers in early February when Apple was trading around $129; up almost 10% since then.

InvestorPlace contributor Chris Lau recently discussed how Apple stock hasn’t come close to peaking. I couldn’t agree more, which is why I asked the rhetorical question back in February of how AAPL stock got to $200.

Apple’s service revenue accounted for about 9% of overall sales in Q1 2017, growing 18% year-over-year to $7.2 billion. Annualize that and we’re talking about almost $29 billion. That’s huge when you consider Piper Jeffrey analyst Gene Munster estimated in 2016 that Apple’s gross margins on its service revenues were 60% and that operating margins could hit 50% in the coming year.

If that’s accurate, Apple’s operating profits in fiscal 2017 could be as high as $15 billion or $2.86 per share for this small part of its business.

