Apple Buys Powerful Automation App Workflow

Automation is an important requirement with the growing number of apps and notifications, and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) knows it. That is why it has acquired the popular automation app Workflow, according to TechCrunch.

What Does Workflow Do?

Like the IFTTT service, the Workflow app allows users to perform several complicated tasks with a single tap by enabling them to group together a large number of actions, notes TechCrunch.

Workflow came into existence in 2014. Since then, it has made several tasks easy such as creating GIFs from a series of photos, posting photos on several social platforms at once, translations of texts and lot more. To use an automation task, a user needs to go to the app’s built-in gallery, which offers them numerous options, including custom automation.

In 2015, the app received AAPL’s design award at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. The iPhone maker told TechCrunch that it chose the app for the award because it used iOS accessibility features in a commendable manner.

The app did tremendous work when it comes to implementing VoiceOver with clearly labeled items, thoughtful hints, and drag/drop announcements. This made the app usable and easily accessible.

How Could Workflow Help Apple?

The Workflow acquisition also brings to Apple the team behind it, which includes Ari Weinstein, Nick Frey, Conrad Kramer and Ayaka Nonaka. The app will become available for free on the App Store (it was a paid app earlier).

Expressing his excitement about joining Apple, Weinstein stated, “We’ve worked closely with Apple from the very beginning, from kickstarting our company as students attending WWDC to developing and launching Workflow and seeing its amazing success on the App Store. We can’t wait to take our work to the next level at Apple and contribute to products that touch people across the world.”

No more details about the deal are known for now. It is not known how Apple’s offerings will be integrated with the app. It may be that its capabilities will be integrated into iOS in the future. According to TechCruch, Siri could benefit immensely from Workflow’s capabilities.

The Workflow acquisition could also help in one more way. AAPL automation guru Sal Saghoian recently quit. Since then, many have been wondering whether the company will abandon its automation features, but now with Workflow’s team, it may continue them.

