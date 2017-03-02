Thursday Apple Rumors: All 2017 iPhones Will Keep Lightning Ports

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iPhone 8 charging details. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday

iPhone 8 Charging: A new rumor claims that Apple will continue to use its Lightning ports on all 2017 iPhone devices, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company won’t switch to the USB-C port with the release of the iPhone 8. However, it also claims that the new smartphones will allow for fast charging by incorporating USB-C power delivery technology into the Lightning port. This rumor also says that AAPL may introduce an L-shaped battery with the iPhone 8. The source of this rumor is KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Oculus Rift: Owners of the Oculus Rift VR headset still aren’t likely to see Mac support in the near future, Tech Crunch notes. Nate Mitchell, co-founder of Oculus, says that Rift support on the Mac is “near and dear to my heart.” However, he notes that the company isn’t quite ready to add support for Apple’s computers. Mitchell also says that adding support isn’t even on the company’s road map for the next six months.

Pencil Storage: Apple has filed patents for ways to store the Pencil stylus when not in use, reports AppleInsider. The basic idea behind this patent is that cases for the iPad Pro would include loops that allow owners to store the Pencil when not in use. These loops would also be able to fold in under the tablet when not storing the Pencil for a neater appearance. Another image shows a possible magnet system that may hold the loop and allow it slide out from the case. The patent describes using a stretchable material for the loop.