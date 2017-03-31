Friday Apple Rumors: 2017 iPhones May Feature True Tone Display Tech

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the next iPhone generation using True Tone display tech. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

True Tone iPhone: A new rumor claims that Apple will be using True Tone display technology in its 2017 iPhone devices, reports 9to5Mac. According to the rumor, the tech company will use the True Tone display technology in all of its 2017 smartphones coming out later this year. That includes the rumored iPhone 7s, 7s Plus and iPhone 8. AAPL was previously expected to introduce True Tone display tech in the iPhone 7 line, but didn’t. It first started using the technology with the introduction of the 9.7-inch iPad Pro last year.

Retail Positions: Apple is planning to cut several retail positions from its physical stores, MacRumors notes. The company is reportedly planning to remove the “Business Manager, Business Events Lead, Events Coordinator, and Events Lead” positions. Employees in these positions started being told about the change earlier this week. They have been given the option to take a lower level job with less pay, or two months worth of severance pay.

911 Fix: Apple’s most recent update for iOS fixes an issue that could cause problems for 911 workers, reports BGR. The problem in the older version of iOS allowed a string of code to be executed that would tell an iPhone to repeatedly call 911. The problem was discovered by a teenage developer that posted the code online. He was later arrested after a flood of 911 calls hit emergency workers. The new update makes it so that users are now prompted twice before calling a number sent in a text message, which is how the exploit was executed.