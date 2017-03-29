Wednesday Apple Rumors: AAPL is Rejecting Apps With Price Info in Name

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of AAPL rejecting certain apps. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Source: Apple

App Rejection: Apple has started rejecting apps with the word “Free” in the name, reports VentureBeat. The change makes it so that developers can’t promote the price of their apps in the title. This also includes any other mentions of price outside of “free”. The change also includes screenshots that include the name of the price. AAPL has previously suggested that developers not include price details in titles. A spokesperson for the company also confirmed its decision to reject apps with price information in the names.

Public Beta: AAPL has released the first public beta of iOS 10.3.2, 9to5Mac notes. The new beta comes out shortly after the company released the developer version of the beta. The last version of iOS to come out was 10.3. The fact that this is only a minor update means that we won’t likely see new features added with it. Instead, the company will likely use the software update to release bug fixes for its mobile devices.

Update Pulled: Apple has pulled the iOS 10.3 over-the-air update for the iPhone 5 and 5c, reports AppleInsider. It is unknown why the update was pulled by the tech company. There doesn’t seem to be complaints from users that the update was failing. AAPL also hasn’t said why it pulled the update. Owners of the iPhone 5 and 5c can still update to iOS 10.3 by connecting their smartphones to a computer with iTunes.