Tuesday Apple Rumors: AAPL Files Patent for Facial Detection Software

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new patent from the tech company. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Facial Detection: Apple has filed a patent for facial detection technology, reports AppleInsider. The patent details a system that would allow a device to detect faces using depth maps. The technology could be used to detect faces in images and videos, but it wouldn’t be able to identify the owner of the face. It is possible that this may be part of what the company has planned for the iPhone 8. Rumors claim the device will allow owners to gain access to it without having to scan their fingerprints.

Wikileaks CIA: A new batch of Wikileaks claims that the CIA has a special division for hacking iOS devices, MacRumors notes. According to these documents, the CIA’s special division works to create malware and discover exploits in AAPL’s mobile operating systems. It also claims that the CIA hasn’t been disclosing these exploits to the tech company, despite an agreement to do so. The Wikileak also alleges that the CIA has “lost control” of most of its hacking arsenal.

macOS 10.12.4 Beta: A new macOS 10.12.4 beta for developers is now available, reports 9to5Mac. This is the fifth version of the beta that has been made available to developers. It is listed as build “16E183b” and is available for download via Apple’s developer portal. The beta gives developers access to new features that are coming to macOS 10.12.4 in its final release. Big changes coming this time around are Night Shift mode, more sports information for Siri and an update to PDFKit APIs.