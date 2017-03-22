Wednesday Apple Rumors: Hackers Plan to Wipe Millions of iPhones on April 7

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of hackers allegedly obtaining AAPL users’ ID credentials. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone Hack: A group of hackers are attempting to blackmail Apple, reports BGR. This group of hackers is called “Turkish Crime Family” and they are seeking $75,000 in Bitcoin or Ethereum. The group also says it will accept $100,000 worth of iTunes gift cards from the company. The hackers claim to have obtained the credentials for anywhere from 300 million to 559 million AAPL email accounts. They are threatening to remote wipe millions of iPhone devices on April 7 if the tech company doesn’t give in to their demands.

Red iPhone China: Apple isn’t using the PRODUCT(RED) branding for its new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus variations in China, 9to5Mac notes. It is unknown why the branding has been removed from the devices in China, but it may have to do with the controversial nature of AIDS in the country. When asked about the change, AAPL CEO Tim Cook said that the company donates a portion of all iPhone sales from every country to the (RED) charity.

Red iPhone Unboxing: The first unboxing video for Apple’s new red iPhone 7 Plus is now up, reports MacRumors. The video was posted by YouTuber Marques Brownlee. He shows off the packaging for the device and it appears to look like most other iPhone 7 packaging. However, it does have a red iPhone 7 Plus on the front and the text is also red. Inside the box is a red iPhone 7 Plus, a Lightning cable and a pair of Lightning EarPods.