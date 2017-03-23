Thursday Apple Rumors: AAPL Denies Hacking Claims

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is AAPL denying hack claims. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Apple Hack: AAPL is denying claims made by hackers concerning iCloud accounts, reports Fortune. The tech company says that its systems have not been breached and that customers have nothing to worry about. The hacking group behind the threat calls itself the “Turkish Crime Family”. It claims to have as login credentials for many as 559 million AAPL accounts. The group has been threatening to remotely wipe millions of iPhone devices if the company doesn’t pay it up to $100 million in iTunes gift cards.

iPhone 8 Launch: A new rumor claims that Apple’s iPhone 8 will launch in limited quantities this September, MacRumors note. According to the rumor, the tech company won’t be able to send out the majority of its iPhone 8 stock to customers until later in the fourth quarter of 2017. The rumor also claims that the device won’t be the iPhone 8, but rather the iPhone Pro. It also says that all of the new iPhone devices coming later this year will feature wireless charging.

Watch Patent: A new Apple Watch patent may hint at the device getting a new mode for when the owner is driving, reports 9to5Mac. The patent talks about a mode that would allow the device to determine when the wearer is travelling above a certain speed. It would then automatically start showing less notifications in an effort to keep distractions to a minimum. The patent even mentions that important notifications will still show up when the mode is active. It would also let users could customize the feature for their personal priorities.