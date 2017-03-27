Monday Apple Rumors: AAPL Releases New iOS, MacOS and WatchOS Updates

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is new software updates for various devices. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iOS 10.3: Apple has released the final version of iOS 10.3 to the public, reports BGR. The new operating system is available to download on compatible iPhone and iPad devices. It includes a few new features for owners to try out. One of the major additions is the “Find My AirPods” feature. This option lets users use a search for their lost AirPods with the help of their mobile devices. This update can be downloaded over the air or from iTunes.

macOS Sierra 10.12.4: Mac and MacBook owners can now download the final version of macOS Sierra 10.12.4, MacRumors notes. Just like with iOS 10.3, this update brings new features with it. One of the more prominent updates is the inclusion of “Night Shift Mode”. This option allows users to have their device change colors throughout the day to deal with changing amounts of sunlight. There are also a few other minor changes that have been made with the release of the update. The new update can be downloaded from the Mac App Store.

watchOS 3.2: Owners of the Apple Watch are now able to download the watchOS 3.2 update, reports 9to5Mac. This new update includes the “Theater Mode” feature. This options allows owners to set the device to Theater Mode while watching movies. This will stop the device from turning on when the person moves their wrist. It will also mute alarms to reduce distractions. The update also adds SiriKit support for watch OS apps. The Watch update can be downloaded by using a paired iPhone.