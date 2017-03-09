Thursday Apple Rumors: iPad Reveal Event May Take Place on April 4

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is a possible reveal date for new iPad devices. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iPad Reveal: A new rumor claims that Apple will show off its next generation of iPad tablets on April 4, 2017, reports BGR. This rumor is based on rumored availability dates for many of AAPL’s next generation tablets, many of which are April 4. The rumor also claims that the tech company will hold a special event to introduce the tablets. It claims this event will take place at the new Steve Jobs. The theater is set to open in early April.

MacBook Pro: Apple is now selling refurbished 2016 MacBook Pro laptops through its online store, MacRumors noted. The new option allows customers to purchase refurbished 2016 MacBook Pro computers with various different specs. One thing that all of these refurbished MacBook Pro laptops have in common is that they lack the Touch Bar that was introduced last year. Many of them also seem to be high-end laptops, but listings change over time and others will likely start showing up soon.

App Store: Apple is now restricting iOS app updates that change app permissions without App Store approval, reports AppleInsider. This means that many apps that download their own updates outside of the App Store may not be able to do so in the future. This restriction has always been in place since AAPL created the App Store, but it hasn’t strongly enforced it until just recently. This means it may take app developers longer to push out updates in the future due to having to wait for App Store approval.