Wednesday Apple Rumors: AAPL May Announce iPad Pro 2 Next Week

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of new iPad Pro tablets on the way. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPad Pro: A new report claims that Apple will announce a new 9.7-inch iPad Pro as soon as next week, reports MacRumors. The rumor claims that the company may not chose to hold an event for the device. It says that this would be because it is only a minor upgrade from the original iPad Pro. This may include four microphones and an A10 processor. It may also announce other new iPad devices in a press release.

iPhone 8 Display: Another rumor is claiming that AAPL will release a 5.8-inch iPhone with a curved OLED display this year, 9to5Mac notes. According to this rumor, the tech company will only be adding the curved OLED display to its 2017 iPhone for cosmetic reasons. It won’t include any new functions to take advantage of the change. The rumor also claims that AAPL won’t be using as dramatic as a curve on its display as what is on Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) Galaxy S7 Edge.

iPad mini Pro: Rumor has it that Apple is planning to launch a smaller version of the iPad Pro in the near future, reports BGR. The rumor claims that the new tablet will be called the “iPad mini Pro”. The rumor doesn’t list the details of such a device, only that it will be released soon. It also claims that it will launch alongside three other iPad Pro tablets.