Tuesday Apple Rumors: 10.5-Inch iPad Pro May Debut in Early April

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of another possible release date for the next iPad. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iPad Release: Another new rumor claims that Apple is preparing the release the next iPad in the near future, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to show off its new 10.5-inch iPad Pro in early April. The rumor claims that the device will make its debut to celebrate the opening of its new Park campus. Other recent rumors claim that the tech company is planning to launch its next wave of iPad devices later this month.

MFC iBus: A new device has been released that may allow users to restore watchOS to the Watch Series 1, 9to5Mac notes. The new device is the iBus from MFC. It connects to the maintenance port that can be found under the band of the smartwatch. The piece then lets users connect to a Mac computer to restore watchOS to their device. It is limited to the Watch Series 1 at the moment and requires a signed version of watchOS for the restore.

Apple 1 Auction: The auction of an original Apple 1 computer is set to take place in May, reports AppleInsider. This is one of what is believed to be only eight original AAPL computers that still function. The auction is being held by the Team Breker auction house in Germany and is expected to sell for between $190,000 and $320,000. It includes call notes from conversations with Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, as well as the original manual and other accessories.