Monday Apple Rumors: Apple May Reveal Its New iPads Next Week

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a possible reveal time frame for the next generation of iPad devices. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iPad Reveal: A new rumor claims that Apple is preparing to reveal its new iPad devices sometime next week, reports MacRumors. The rumor claims that the tech company will announce the next generation of its tablets sometime between Monday and Friday of next week. This news came from insider sources in AAPL’s supply chain. However, the sources didn’t identify what new iPad models will be coming with the announcement next week.

iPad Test: Apple is apparently testing out new iPad devices at its headquarters in Cupertino, Tech Crunch notes. Fiksu, a mobile marketing firm, has collected raw data on four different iPad devices that are in testing right now. This data comes from the firm’s tracking and attribution SDK that can be found in many apps. While four iPad devices are listed in the data, that doesn’t mean four new tablets are on the way. Fisku also saw four tablets being tested before the release of the latest two iPad Pro models.

iOS 10.3 Beta: Developers can now download the newest beta of iOS 10.3, reports 9to5Mac. The new beta made available by AAPL is the sixth version of the iOS 10.3 beta that has been sent out for developers. It includes several new features that will be coming to the public when the final version of the update comes out. This includes a feature for finding missing AirPods. A version of the beta for public testers will likely come out in the next few days.