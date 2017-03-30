Thursday Apple Rumors: Teardown of the New iPad Available

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a teardown of the new 9.7-inch iPad. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iPad Teardown: A teardown of Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad shows it is basically an updated iPad Air, reports MacRumors. This may not come as a surprise to many as the device is AAPL’s newest offer for a cheap tablet. The teardown shows that the device is almost exactly the same as the original iPad Air in terms of design. However, it is sporting a more powerful processor and has a smaller Wi-Fi module. The device only costs $329, which is the lowest price the tech company has ever offered for a new tablet.

USB Headsets: Owners of USB headsets are having issues after updating to macOS 10.12.4, AppleInsider notes. Several owners of USB headsets claim that they are having issues with the audio stuttering after upgrading to Apple’s newest version of its operating system. Owners of USB headsets have been unable to fix the problem by switching USB ports or resetting the hardware. However, what has worked is restoring their systems back to macOS 10.12.3. AAPL will likely fix the issue in a subsequent update.

iCloud Scam: Users of Apple’s iCloud need to keep an ear out for scammers trying to steal information, reports BGR. These scammers are calling up people with iCloud accounts to tell them that they have been hacked. They act like they are part of the tech company’s support team and try to obtain information from the user. The trick has worked on some people and fears from reports that hackers have iCloud credentials likely aren’t helping the situation. It is important to note that you shouldn’t give your iCloud login credentials to anyone asking for them over the phone.