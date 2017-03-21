Tuesday Apple Rumors: AAPL Announces New iPhone 7, 7 Plus Color

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of several new products. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Source: Apple

Product Red iPhone 7: Apple has added new versions of the iPhone 7 to its online store, reports BGR. The new versions of the device are called the Product Red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. These devices have the same specs as the previous versions of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus released late last year. They are also priced the same as those devices. However, the new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are red in color. This is the first time that AAPL has offered red as a color options for its smartphones. The devices will start shipping March 24.

New iPad: Apple has introduced an updated 9.7-inch iPad for tablet lovers, MacRumors notes. The new iPad features an A9 chip and is meant to replace the iPad Air 2. The name of this device is simply the “iPad”. The device starts at $329 for the 32GB and there is also a 128GB version, as well. It also features a Retina display and is a little thicker and heavier than the iPad Air 2. The device is also missing the anti-reflective coating and laminated display that the iPad Air 2 was sporting.

iPhone Cases: Apple is now selling several new cases for its iPhone devices, reports AppleInsider. The new cases include ones made of silicone that cost $35 for the iPhone 7 and $39 for the iPhone 7 Plus. The color options for these are azure, camellia and pebble. The company also introduced three new leather cases for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. These cases cost $45 for the iPhone 7 and $49 for the 7 Plus. The color options here are sapphire, taupe and berry. A saddle brown leather case for the iPhone SE was also announced and it will cost customers $39.