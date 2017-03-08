Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 May Launch Later than iPhone 7s

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the iPhone 8’s launch. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone 8 Launch: A new rumor claims that the iPhone 8 may not come out until after the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, reports AppleInsider. This rumor claims that the iPhone 8 will actually be called the iPhone Edition. It also says that this device won’t come out until long after its reveal in September. The report also claims that the device is still in its prototype stage and that Apple hasn’t decided on a final design for it yet.

Vault 7 Exploits: Apple says that most of the exploits revealed in the Vault 7 Wikileaks dump have already been fixed, Tech Crunch notes. The tech company notes that “many of the issues leaked today were already patched in the latest iOS.” However, the company says that it will continue to solve exploits that aren’t covered in the latest update. It also advises owners of iOS devices to keep them up to date for the best protection.

iOS 10.3 Beta: The fifth beta of iOS 10.3 is now available to developers, reports 9to5Mac. The new beta gives developers access to the recent changes that will likely be coming when the final release is announced. The beta offers insight into new features for iOS devices. This includes Find My AirPods, additional sport support for Siri and more. The tech company typically releases updates to the public version of its betas shortly after the developer one.