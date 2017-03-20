Monday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 to Have ‘Water Drop Design’

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the iPhone 8’s design. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iPhone 8 Design: A new rumor claims that the iPhone 8 will have a similar design to the original iPhone, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, Apple is planning to give the iPhone 8 a more “water drop design” as a throwback to its first smartphone. This will likely mean that the device has a more curved back than what other recent models of the iPhone have had. However, this iPhone is rumored to have a 5.8-inch display and a glass casing, which weren’t present on AAPL’s first smartphone.

Store Down: Apple is planning to take its online store down tomorrow to prepare for an update, 9to5Mac notes. The company says that the store will be down from 12:00 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time as it prepares for the update. AAPL typically takes its store down to prepare for new products or perform maintenance. Several rumors have claimed that the company will be released updated versions of its iPad Pro tablets this month or in early April.