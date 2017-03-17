Friday Apple Rumors: AAPL to Resume iPhone Sales in Indonesia

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iPhone sales getting ready to start again in Indonesia. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone Indonesia: AAPL is preparing to start selling its iPhone devices in Indonesia following an investment in the country, reports 9to5Mac. The tech company has committed to invest $44 million into a research and development company in the country. This puts it past the 30% local manufacturing minimum requirement needed to sell its products in Indonesia. It will start selling its smartphones in the country again on March 31 after a roughly two-year absence.

iOS 11 Alert: Rumor has it that Apple will be adding a new type of alert with the release of iOS 11, BGR notes. According to this rumor, the tech company will be introducing an alert that notifies users when a person takes a screenshot of a text message. The rumor comes from a vlogger named Jay Way and isn’t very credible. However, it has caused some users on social media to worry about the possible addition.

App Store Indie Games: AAPL is now permanently keeping an Indie Games category on its iOS App Store, reports AppleInsider. The company originally added the category as part of a special event to promote indie developers. However, it has now decided that the category will continue to remain on the App Store. The new section also has different subcategories for games, as well. This includes picks from editors, innovating titles and more.