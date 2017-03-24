Friday Apple Rumors: New iPads and iPhones Are Available Today

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is the launch of AAPL’s new iPad and iPhone devices. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Source: Apple

Product Launch: Apple customers can now order the updated version of the iPad and the new iPhone 7 variants online, reports MacRumors. The offers available from AAPL today include the successor to the iPad Air 2 and the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. Online orders are available and some customers can even chose to pick the new devices up from the company’s physical retail locations. The devices will also be available from authorized resellers.

iPhone Sales: Nomura Instinet analyst Jeffrey Kvaal is expecting Apple to turn in strong iPhone sales later this year, 9to5Mac notes. The analyst is expecting the company to sell 87 million smartphones during its first fiscal quarter of 2018, which starts in October. This is higher than Wall Street’s estimate of 82 million smartphones. He is also expecting the company to sell 260 million iPhone devices in fiscal 2018, which is also higher than Wall Street’s estimate of 239 million. The analyst also increased his price target for APPL from $150 to $165.

Hackers: The back and forth between AAPL and a group of hackers is still going on, reports ZDNet. The hacking group Turkish Crime Family has provided evidence that it does have the login credentials to some devices. It released these credentials to ZDNet and the publication confirmed that they were valid. However, only 10 of the 54 credentials were still current with what users had set up. Still, this does show that the threat has some merit and users should change their passwords before the April 7 deadline for remote wiping.