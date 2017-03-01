Wednesday Apple Rumors: Target is Sending iPhone SE Stock Back to AAPL

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) returning iPhone SE stock. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Source: Apple

iPhone SE Stock: Target is reportedly sending some of its iPhone SE stock back to Apple, reports MacRumors. A leaked memo from Target to its stores instructs them to send certain models of the iPhone SE back to the tech company. These models include six 16GB and 64GB models in various colors, as well as two models for use on Sprint Corp’s (NYSE: S ) network. This move comes shortly before a rumored March event from AAPL that may see the launch of a 128GB iPhone SE.

Apple Outages: AAPL is among the company’s that has been affected by widespread internet outages, AppleInsider notes. The problem is causing slowdowns and lack of access to a variety of AAPL services. This includes the iOS and Mac App Stores, some iCloud services, as well as the company’s TV and Music services. The problem stems from trouble with Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Amazon Web Services. The issue started at around 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, but were resolved roughly half an hour later.

Reputation Survey: A new survey claims that AAPL doesn’t have as good of a reputation as it used to, reports 9to5Mac. According to this survey, the company has the 20th best reputation in a list of companies. This is a drop from last year, when the tech company took the 10th spot on the list. The survey was conducted by Reputation Institute. The research firm surveyed more than 170,000 consumers to create the list.