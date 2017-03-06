Monday Apple Rumors: All iPhones May Have OLED Displays in 2019

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the company’s OLED display plans. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

OLED Display: A new rumor claims that Apple will completely switch the iPhone to OLED displays in 2019, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to introduce its first iPhone with an OLED display later this year. This report claims that it will increase the number of iPhone devices that carry the displays in 2018. It notes that the company will then have all iPhone devices made with OLED displays in 2019. AAPL’s iPhone 8 is expected to be the first of its smartphones to have an OLED display.

iPhone 8: Yet another report claims that the iPhone 8 will bring major changes this year, 9to5Mac. This new rumor claims that Apple will be releasing an iPhone this year that comes with a 5.8-inch OLED display. It also claims that the company will release two other smartphones this year as well. These smartphones are rumored to have LCD panels instead of OLED displays. It also talks about the function area at the bottom of the device that other rumors have mentioned.

Cologne Store: Apple is preparing to open its second psychical retail location in Cologne, Germany, reports AppleInsider. The tech company is planning to open the new store location in Schildergasse on March 25. Previous rumors claimed that the company was going to open a new retail location here. Some photos of a building in the area spotted an AAPL logo hiding behind a couple of tarps earlier this year.