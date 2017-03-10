Friday Apple Rumors: AAPL Stands Against ‘Right to Repair’ Bill

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the tech company opposing “right to repair” legislation. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Right to Repair: Apple has sent representatives to argue against a right to repair bill up for consideration in Nebraska, reports AppleInsider. The tech company sent Steve Kester as its representative. He spoke with Nebraska Sen. Lydia Brasch about the negative effects the bill may have. The representative claims that it could cause the state to become a refuge for “bad actors”. The bill would require the company to supply manuals and parts for its devices to customers.

Tech Support: Apple has been named the best company for tech support by Laptop Mag, MacRumors notes. This marks the third year in a row that the company has taken the top spot on the list. The list included nine other tech companies and the number two on the list was Acer with a tech support score of 88. AAPL took the top of the tech support list with a score of 93. The quick repose of the company’s tech support accounts and specialists helped it reach the number one spot on the list.

LG UltraFine 5K Display: Another test of the new LG UltraFine 5K Display shows that it works without issue, reports 9to5Mac. The new LG UltraFine 5K Display can now be safely used near routers and other wireless access points. The first version of the device had trouble and could crash when near these types of devices. Additional shielding has been added to the new version to protect it from these problems.