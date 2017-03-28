Tuesday Apple Rumors: Siri May Have A Larger Role in iOS 11

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of Siri’s role in iOS 11. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Source: Apple

Siri iOS 11: A new rumor claims that Siri will have a much more prominent role when iOS 11 comes out, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, AAPL’s virtual assistant will gain additional tasks in iMessage and iCloud. The rumor claims that Siri will gain contextual learning abilities that will allow her to better work with the two services. This includes using the context of a conversation to help the user find places to eat, order an Uber and more in iMessage.

iPhone 8 Features: A new rumor claims that the iPhone 8 will include plenty of new features to convince users to upgrade, Business Insider notes. This rumor comes from JPMorgan analyst Rod Hall in a letter sent to clients. In the letter, Hall says that this will be a “super cycle” for Apple due to the large number of customers that haven’t been upgrading to newer devices. He claims that the iPhone 8 will feature an edge-to-edge OLED screen, a structured-light-augmented camera, 3D scanning on the front camera, wireless charging and a glass case. Hall also believes the device will cost more than $1,000 and that it won’t have a fingerprint scanner.

New Betas: Apple has released several new betas to developers today, reports 9to5Mac. The new betas made available to developers are for OS 10.3.2, tvOS 10.2.1, and watchOS 3.2.2. The new betas are the first for these updates and come one day after the final version of the previous update was released to the public. Versions of these betas for public testers will likely be released in the next couple of days. It is likely that the new betas will include bug fixes.