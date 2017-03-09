Apple Inc. Should Thank WikiLeaks for Its CIA Reveal

On Tuesday, WikiLeaks released “Vault 7,” a huge collection of documents that reveal hacking tools used by the CIA. While the dump paints the CIA in an unflattering light, the fallout may well be worse for some of the world’s largest tech companies, including Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ).

Specifically, the CIA has a long list of iOS exploits it has used to gain access to iPhones. Despite being named along with numerous other giants of tech, the latest WikiLeaks dump actually highlights a key advantage for Apple in particular.

And while its aura of security may emerge tarnished, the iPhone may actually come out ahead over the long term thanks to WikiLeaks.

What Was in WikiLeaks Vault 7?

The latest WikiLeaks dump involves 8,761 documents outlining a wide range of CIA hacking tools, including viruses, malware, zero-day exploits, trojans and remote control systems.

In addition there are 14 iOS exploits listed, several dozen Android vulnerabilities and methods for accessing encrypted chats (essentially reading the contents before they are encrypted by gaining access to the host device).

It’s not all smartphones, either. The CIA has developed malware to infect computers running macOS, Windows and Linux. It’s even capable of turning Samsung Smart TVs on their owners, using them as listening devices to record conversations.

This Doesn’t Look Good for Apple

Apple has long positioned itself as a privacy advocate. It has always played up the security of the iPhone and even refused an FBI request to unlock the iPhone used by a shooter in 2015’s San Bernardino terrorist attack.

Apple CEO Tim Cook released a written statement at the time, saying:

“… the U.S. government has asked us for something we simply do not have, and something we consider too dangerous to create. They have asked us to build a backdoor to the iPhone.”

The WikiLeaks Vault 7 release made it clear that iOS wasn’t as secure as Apple had thought.

How Apple Could Come Out Ahead

WikiLeaks is bad news for Apple in the short term. But the reveal of CIA hacking of mobile devices and consumer electronics could actually be good news for the company in the long run. Apple quickly went on record as saying many of the vulnerabilities identified in the WikiLeaks Vault 7 documents were already addressed with iOS 10. And it is working to identify and patch any new issues.

Apple and Google chose very different strategies when it comes to smartphones. Apple controls every aspect of iOS — its mobile operating system — as well as the hardware. It pushes out new major new iOS versions yearly and update releases (the kind that fix bugs or security issues) on demand. As a result, nearly 80% of all iPhones are currently running iOS 10.

