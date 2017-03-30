10 Stocks You’d Be Foolish to Buy Right Now

The recent rebound rally in the Dow Jones Industrial Average couldn’t have come sooner. Before bouncing off its 50-day moving average, the index had declined for eight straight sessions — the Dow’s longest losing streak since 2011.

Still, while the headlines have been bad, the Dow Jones is still only about 2% off its all-time highs. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are at lofty levels as well. Translation: The market is full of overbought equities. And some would be downright foolish stocks to buy right now.

But what makes a stock a foolish play?

Well, how about one that has been soaring on nothing more than speculation? There are also stocks that have been falling for good reason and still have more losses in store. Toxic stocks, as well as stocks guilty of over-exuberance, make up just a few of the picks on our list.

This isn’t a list of the absolute worst stocks out there — some of these plays have a few redeeming qualities, and after some profit-taking, might actually be “buys” again someday. But if you’re eyeballing any of these stocks right now, or if you hold them, you’ll want to reconsider.

