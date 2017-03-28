April Fools’ Day Facts: How Did the Holiday Start?

April Fools’ Day is a time-honored tradition that has existed for… well, no one really knows.

The popular holiday is an unofficial day of celebration in which pranks are made to your fellow co-workers, family, friends and significant other. But how did it all get started?

Some believe that the day got its name from a Canterbury Tales line that reads “syn March bigan thritty dayes and two.” Some interpret this as March 32, or April 1, but scholars suggest it refers to 32 days after March.

A more popular theory of April Fools’ Day suggests that a new calendar came to light late in the 16th century in certain parts of the world, which celebrated April 1 as New Years.

Many refused to recognize these calendars and they were labeled “fools.” These fools were then sent on missions or errands with no purpose in order to mess with their heads, such as making them believe in something false.

It is unclear if there is any truth to that story, and perhaps even the story itself is an April Fools’ Day tale to trick us all. Nevertheless, you should take the day as an opportunity to add some levity to your day.

Check out some of the best April Fools’ Day tricks that people are into this year.