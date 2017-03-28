April Fools’ Day 2017: 5 Top Searched Pranks on Google

What are some of your favorite April Fools’ Day pranks?

We have compiled five of the most searched ones on Google for you to enjoy. Here they are:

Create word shortcuts on your friend’s autocorrect function of their phone so they can’t text properly all day.

Another good phone number one is to use their number and put it all over your town as part of a contest to see how many calls that person will get by day’s end. It will drive them crazy

Another great one is to buy Oreos for the office and replace the delicious, creamy filling with the mintiest or weirdest tasting toothpaste you can find. It will make everyone want to brush their teeth following that atrocity.

Trip up someone when they enter the bathroom by putting empty pants and shoes at the end of them, with pants and shoes facing the opposite direction to make it look like something that is not quite appropriate for work is going on there.

One of the best ones is to get a fake bug (probably a cockroach) and plant it on the desk (ideally the keyboard) of someone who is especially squeamish.

Which one is your favorite? Let us know how these go for you next week.