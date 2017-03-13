AT&T Inc. (T) Signs Huge Deal With Mark Wahlberg

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) has signed an exclusive deal with Mark Wahlberg.

The deal will have Mark Wahlberg appearing in a series of TV and digital advertisements for AT&T Inc. Wahlberg and the communications company will start production of the advertisements this week. They will start showing up on TV and online in April.

“Only AT&T gives you your live channels and DVR on your devices, data-free,” Brad Bentley, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for the AT&T Entertainment Group, said in a statement. “And, there’s no one more authentic to show how AT&T does entertainment your way, than Mark Wahlberg – a no-nonsense entertainer himself.”

AT&T Inc. didn’t reveal financial details of its deal with Mark Wahlberg. However, Page Six claims that the wireless company spent more than $10 million to have the celebrity act as the face of its company.

According to Page Six, Mark Wahlberg will be creating original content for T as part of the deal. This will include exclusive content for the company’s wireless subscribers. The deal also reportedly included Wahlberg’s performance at the 2017 Super Bowl that took place last month.