7 Images to Promote Autism Awareness Day Online

Autism Awareness Day is only a couple of days away and we have compiled some images to commemorate the day.

There are many of people around the world who are born with autism, including one in every 68 children in the U.S. There are multiple types of the illness, all of which fall into the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) umbrella.

The condition is also among the most misunderstood situations in the world, with many believing it is simply a type of mental handicap that slows people down from operating as functioning human beings.

While ASD may cause some deficiencies in basic human skills such as socializing or taking care of themselves, the condition also improves the lives of many as they have above-average intelligence in certain areas of the mind, including math and science, or the arts.

Check out seven images that promote the Day over the next few slides.

The day will take place on April 2, which is a Sunday.