Avoid GameStop Corp. (GME) Stock for the Year

Small-box video game retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME ) has been struggling for the past few years, like most other brick-and-mortar shops, as online sales wear down investor confidence. Many GME stock traders had their worries confirmed when Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) announced a new subscription service that would allow gamers to pay a monthly fee in exchange for access to hundreds of games via the cloud.

Source: Shutterstock

Since the announcement, shares of GME stock have declined 6% — which begs the question, can GameStop recover? Should investors buy GameStop stock on the dip?

GME Stock Can’t Please Investors Forever

It’s possible that GME stock can make a comeback and the sudden pullback is a bit of an overreaction, but that scenario is unlikely. Buying GME now would be a very risky play as the company is currently clutching at straws and has very few catalysts for growth in the future.

The biggest factor weighing on GME stock is the digital revolution. The company’s bread and butter is selling and reselling game consoles and their respective software. However, with games becoming more readily available online, that business model is becoming antiquated.

Many GME investors pointed to the second hand market as a reason to hang on to GameStop shares. Being able to buy and sell second hand games was a good way for gamers to try out a wider variety of products.

However, if the gaming industry starts to lean toward subscription-based plans, the second hand market will likely wane. Gamers are unlikely to continue going through with the hassle of buying and selling physical games if they can pay a small monthly fee to have access to a wide variety of different games.

GameStop is likely to find it very difficult to cope with a shift to the cloud, as the company’s online presence is relatively small. Console makers like Microsoft will be happy to cut out the middleman and sell their games direct to customers via the cloud, leaving GameStop with very few options to evolve alongside the industry.

Next Page