The Azure Window: Malta’s Famous Stone Arch Crumbles

The Azure Window finally collapsed after raging winds last night.

The Malta rock formation stood tall for years, creating an arch that came out of the ocean, as well as a small bridge above grand that allowed travelers and locals to walk from one massive rock to another by walking a thin and treacherous path.

However, the Azure Window met its demise last night as a storm hit and raging winds took down the rock giant. The government had signs around the rock warning not to walk on it, but many ignored it.

However, geologists believed that the arch was in no imminent danger and it still had some good years ahead of it. The popular rock creation was featured in a number of films and TV shows, including as part of the Gozo island in Game of Thrones more recently.

“Reports commissioned over the years indicated that this landmark would be hard hit by unavoidable natural corrosion. That sad day arrived,” Malta Prime Minister Joseph Muscat wrote regarding the Azure Window.

Locals gathered around the rock to see what had happened following the storm. However, a similar rock formation next it to still stands in the Wied il-Mielah, which also has a bridge that connects to large rocks that have their roots under the ocean, but the bridge is considerably wider.

Pictures of what the Azure Window look like now give off the illusion as if there never was anything there.