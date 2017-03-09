Is Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Heading to $50?

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) is up over 90% over the past 52 weeks; BAC stock is now trading within 2.1% of its five-year high.

BAC is on such a big roll that it’s above $25 for the first time since June 2008. To put that in perspective, if you’d invested $10,000 in 2007, despite the stock’s great run since the beginning of 2016, you’d only have half your investment to show for it.

Ouch.

By comparison, if you’d invested CAD$10,000 in the BMO S&P/TSX Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSX: ZEB ), a Toronto Stock Exchange-listed exchange-traded fund that owns nothing but Canada’s six biggest banks, you would have around CAD$26,000 today.

One U.S. dollar back in October 2009 when the ZEB was launched was worth $1.05 Canadian; today, one U.S. dollar is worth $1.34 Canadian. Therefore, you would have invested $9,700 back in 2009 in U.S. dollars; today, it’s worth $19,500, a 101% return on your investment compared to a 50% loss on BAC.

But that’s water under the bridge.

InvestorPlace contributor Vince Martin believes BAC stock still has plenty in the tank. Does it have enough going for it to get to $50 within the next 12-24 months?

Questions to Consider on BAC Stock

But before we delve into all the good things going on at Bank of America, we first need to go back to June 2008 and consider the valuation investors gave BAC stock in relation to the S&P 500 and its banking peers. That should at least tell us whether the bank’s got a snowball’s chance in hell of doubling its stock price in the next 12-24 months.

According to Morningstar, Bank of America had a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6 in 2008 and 12.5 in 2007. Let’s assume a two-year average P/E of 19.1; today, its current P/E is 16.8, or 12% less. That’s good news because it means that BAC stock is trading at a discount to its record highs.

As for the S&P 500, its two-year average P/E in 2007/2008 was 13.7; today, it is 21.1, 54% higher.

So, in 2007/2008, BAC had a P/E that was 1.4 times greater than the index. Today, it is 0.8 times the index, which suggests either BAC stock is cheap or the S&P 500 is expensive. By looking at other financial metrics such as P/B and P/S, I’d go with the latter.

