Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Is a Stink-Free Buy

About 10 years ago, my grandfather, a savvy investor and extremely generous man, decided to gift one stock to each of his grandchildren. I got shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG ), which has worked out quite well, especially since he enrolled me in their dividend reinvestment program. My sister received shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ). And holding BAC stock hasn’t worked out so well … until lately.

Now, Bank of America is making a comeback, and I expect my sister to continue to get the better of me in the years to come.

Today, I want to talk about BAC stock, including the bull case, and where I think you should buy.

Bank of America: The Comeback Trail

If you’re looking at it from 10,000 feet, the investment still doesn’t look good. A decade after peaking around $53 a share, today BAC stock trades at less than half that, at $23.

BofA, of course, was one of the biggest casualties of the subprime mortgage crisis, and BAC stock was pummeled accordingly, free falling from $50 in August 2007 to as low as $3 in February 2009.

It was no secret as to why: Earnings per share declined 28% in 2007 and another 83% in 2008, and the bank did away its once-generous dividend payout. America’s biggest banks became poster children for the financial collapse, and Bank of America was the headliner — at least on Wall Street.

Now, eight years after its 2009 nadir, BAC stock is one of the fastest-rising financials on the market. It’s up 70% in the last year, trailing only Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS ) (72% return) among big banks. And the dividend, re-instituted at a mere penny per share in September 2013, is back to respectability at 7.5 cents per share, good for a 1.3% yield. It’s not great, but it’s improving, and for now, that’s what matters.

Why Bank of America is improving isn’t a mystery. Recent operational results give a decent picture: Earnings per share were up 42% year-over-year last quarter, and have skyrocketed to $1.58 in full-year 2016 from a mere penny per share in 2011.

Sure, there have been potholes along the way. Earnings actually declined in 2014, and BAC has recorded a down quarter as recently as Q2 2016. But the general trend in Bank of America has been up, up, up … and BAC stock has followed suit.

Is it out of the woods? Hardly. Sales are still growing at a snail’s pace, improving a mere 0.86% last year. In fact, the $83.7 billion in revenues last year marked BAC’s second-worst annual top-line performance since 2012. Even in 2009, at the height of the recession, Bank of America’s sales topped $119 billion.

The bank is far from fully restored to its pre-recession financial footing.

