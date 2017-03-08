Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Still Has Plenty of Oomph

I argued back in January that Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) stock had plenty of room to run, and since then not a whole lot has changed. BAC stock does trade about 10% higher, but the company is also coming off a strong fourth-quarter earnings report that helped BofA shares move higher.

Meanwhile, the long-term tailwinds behind BAC continue to strengthen, and near-term catalysts loom as well.

A March rate hike looks like a certainty at this point. Higher rates will help BAC’s net interest income, with BofA targeting a $0.05 increase for each 25 bps move. The worst of regulatory pressure almost certainly is behind the company, leaving more ‘normalized’ risks facing BAC stock.

Obviously, standard macroeconomic risks are a concern, but with broad markets at an all-time high, the market as a whole seems rather optimistic on that front.

Meanwhile, analyst expectations are increasing, fund ownership is growing, and BAC stock remains cheap. Indeed, BofA trades at just 12x 2018 analyst estimates, a multiple that still seems to incorporate some sort of near-term pressure. Add it up, and the run in Bank of America stock, which has doubled since late June, seems likely to continue.

The Numbers Still Work for BAC Stock

Even after a 100%+ run, it’s not as if BAC stock is expensive. The shares trade right at 1.5x tangible book value at the moment. That is the highest multiple for BofA in some six years, but it’s also a multiple well below what BAC stock received before the financial crisis.

Certainly, the banking environment has changed dramatically over the last decade, and not always for the better. But a more normalized environment for BofA would seem to support a more normalized multiple for BAC stock. And on that metric, BAC still trades at a discount to its peers.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC ) trades at 2.2x tangible book value. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) has a P/TBV of 1.9x. Even nearing JPM’s multiple would imply another 20% increase in BofA shares.

Meanwhile, on an earnings basis, BAC looks similarly cheap. The stock trades at just 12x 2017 earnings-per-share, a low multiple and a one-turn discount to both JPM and WFC. Essentially, the market seems to be pricing in either a near-term peak for BofA earnings, or the possibility of a decline by the end of the decade. Both seem too negative.

