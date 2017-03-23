Bank of America: BAC Stock Is a SAFETY Play?

Bank stocks are not supposed to do what Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC ) has been doing. They’re not supposed to jump nearly 40% in about four months, which BAC did after the election. They’re not supposed to be mega-momentum plays.

However, BofA shareholders have seen a perfect storm of positive events.

Trump promised inflation, which means rising interest rates, and since Bank of America sells money, there should be margin improvement. Also, the scandal around Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC ) led some investors seeking ethical safety to switch horses to BofA CEO Brian Moynihan.

The result is that BAC stock has outperformed the other big banks, despite earnings that beat estimates but fell short on measures like return on common equity. Traders jumped in.

But now that there is some concern that Trump will deliver what he promised Wall Street, in the form of cheaper government and lower taxes, some are taking their profits and walking away.

Should you?

Banks See Margins Ahead

There are reasons for concern, because Bank of America’s costs are rising.

Moynihan got a 25% raise, on top of last year’s 23%, and the line staff will be getting a “Sanders bump” to $15 per hour as well.

The bank should have room to run, however. There are going to be fewer employees thanks to automation. The bank’s price-to-book ratio has recently fallen to 0.95 — a very familiar place for shares for quite some time before the recent run-up — meaning its stock is worth less than the value of the assets it holds. Wells and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) are selling at well over book value, so value is there for investors to capture.

Then there is the Federal Reserve, which signaled that the recent rate hike could be the first in a string of such events. A return to normal rates would be great news to Bank of America, and all other banks, because as our James Brumley points out, banks can now raise rates without raising the pittance they give savers to run accounts.

Banks in Normal Times

The last few months have been extraordinary for bank stocks, as the shock of the Trump win shifted expectations. But the “Trump trade” is now over and Bank of America needs to find its own growth catalysts.

What would normal times look like?

