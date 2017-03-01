The Points Guy has ranked the best and worst airlines in the U.S. for 2017.

The selection consists of a ranking of the 10 top airlines in the nation based on size. The publication ranked these base on a number of factors that help to determine how pleasant or unpleasant the flight experience is, including “price, convenience, headaches and extras.”

The criteria was broken down in two categories for pricing — with airfare accounting for 25% of it and bag and change fees 10% — while convenience included three categories such as route network (15%), on-time arrivals (10%) and cabin comfort (10%).

The other 30% was comprised of three headaches categories — customer satisfaction (10%), lost baggage (5%) and involuntary bumps (2%) — as well as two criteria in extras: frequent flyer program (10%) and lounges (3%).

A number of statistics and reports from professional flight agencies and airlines was examined in order to help determine the best and worst airlines in the U.S., including statistics on lost baggage and situations in which consumers were asked to leave the plane.

Statistics for on-time arrivals, customer satisfaction figures, the number of lounges per airline, cabin comfort and frequent flyer programs all played a role in determining these rankings.

Here are the best and worst airlines in the U.S. for 2017:

Alaska Airlines (NYSE: ALK United Airlines (NYSE: UAL Virgin America (NASDAQ: VA JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL Hawaiian Airlines (NASDAQ: HA Frontier Airlines Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ: SAVE

What would be your pick for number one?