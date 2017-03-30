The 10 Best States to Retire 2017

When choosing where to retire to, there’s a lot of information to take in. Luckily, there’s a list of the best states to retire to that can help with that.

Source: Shutterstock

Bankrate releases a list of the best states to retire to ever year and its list for 2017 is now available. The publication looks at several different factors when determining how to rank a state for retirement. This includes weather, taxes, crime, culture, well being, the presence of other seniors and a few other categories. Lower scores are better than higher ones in this list.

With the release of its new list for the best states to retire to in 2017, InvestorPlace has decided to look at the top 10 states from that list. You can check them out in the following gallery and see what makes them so great for retirement.

Next Page