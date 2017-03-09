Bet on These 5 Stocks with Impressive Sales Growth Right Now

In a bullish market, picking stocks is not an easy task. Investors might end up with overpriced and unprofitable stocks.

So, while choosing stocks, one should employ a meticulous strategy with focus on low risk stocks that usually provide steady returns. However, at times, with an aim to book higher returns, investors apply complex investment strategies, which may not lead to the desired returns.

Therefore, it’s advisable to use conventional strategies, based on key fundamentals, to select stocks. Not only are such strategies safe, they are valuable in bearish markets as well. One such strategy is focus on sales growth.

Why Sales Growth?

Consistent growth in sales is the key to the survival for any business. For any company, sales growth not only provides an insight into product demand and pricing power, it is important for growth projections and strategic decision making.

But investors often fail to consider sales growth as a dependable metric. This could be because of investors’ preconceived notion that a company’s stock price is generally sensitive to its earnings momentum.

Nevertheless, it should be kept in mind that in case a company incurs a loss (albeit temporarily), it is valued on its revenues as top-line growth (or decline) is usually an indicator of a company’s future earnings performance.

Further, in an improving economy, absence of sales growth indicates that the company’s market share is not increasing. Hence, some sustained sales growth is necessary to support the bottom line.

Hence, Price-to-Sales (P/S) ratio can turn out to be an appropriate metric for stock valuation. The importance of the metric lies in the fact that management has limited opportunities to manipulate revenues unlike earnings.

However, a huge sales number does not necessarily convert into profits. Hence, it’s more prudent to consider a company’s cash position along with its sales number. Substantial cash in hand and a steady cash flow lend a company more flexibility with respect to business decisions and investments.

Selection of Winning Stocks

A careful selection of stocks considering certain factors should help investors to not only build wealth but also beat the market.

In order to shortlist stocks that have witnessed impressive sales growth along with a high cash balance, we have added 5-Year Historical Sales Growth (%) greater than X-Industry and Cash Flow greater than $500 million as our main screening parameters.

Nonetheless, sales growth and cash strength are not the absolute criteria for selecting stocks.

So, we added certain other factors to arrive at a winning strategy.

Price-to-Sales (P/S) Ratio less than X-Industry: This metric determines the value placed on each dollar of a company’s revenues. The lower the ratio, the better it is for picking a stock since the investor is paying less for each unit of sales.

This metric determines the value placed on each dollar of a company’s revenues. The lower the ratio, the better it is for picking a stock since the investor is paying less for each unit of sales. % Change F1 Sales Estimate Revisions (4 Weeks) greater than X-Industry: Better-than-industry estimate revision has often been seen to trigger an increase in the stock price.

Better-than-industry estimate revision has often been seen to trigger an increase in the stock price. Operating Margin (Average Last 5 years) greater than 5%: Operating margin measures how much every dollar of a company’s sales translates into profits. A high ratio indicates that the company has good cost control and sales are increasing faster than costs, an optimal situation for the company.

Operating margin measures how much every dollar of a company’s sales translates into profits. A high ratio indicates that the company has good cost control and sales are increasing faster than costs, an optimal situation for the company. Return on Equity (ROE) greater than 5%: This metric will ensure that sales growth is being translated into profits and the company is not hoarding cash. A high ROE means the company is spending wisely and is in all likelihood profitable.

This metric will ensure that sales growth is being translated into profits and the company is not hoarding cash. A high ROE means the company is spending wisely and is in all likelihood profitable. Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment.

Here are five of the 15 stocks that qualified the screening:

Next Page