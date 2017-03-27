Better Than Cash: 8% Payouts “Hedged” Against a Market Pullback (QYLD, EOS)

If you’re worried about a pullback, I don’t blame you. But don’t sit in cash and earn nothing when you can hedge your portfolio AND collect yields up to 8%.

Let’s talk about a couple of funds that use a well-worn options tactic – writing “covered calls” – that can generate generous yields typically between 7% and 9%. Conveniently, you never have to deal with the complications of options contracts – these funds do all the work for you!

But, why covered calls, and why now?

Covered calls are an options strategy in which you sell call option contracts against stocks you hold. Selling the call options generates income, called a “premium.” From there, a couple things can happen. If your stock reaches the strike price of the call option, you’re obligated to sell your shares to the call buyer (but you still keep the premium). If your stock stays below the strike price, you still keep the premium, and you can keep your shares – and from there, if you’d like, you can keep selling covered calls against them for more income.

Ziegler Capital Management, a specialty investment bank out of Chicago, extols the virtues of covered calls (emphasis mine):

“Investors often consider the income from the sale of the call option as a form of downside protection. As a result of this income, covered call strategies have historically generated impressive results compared to the S&P 500 Index in terms of risk mitigation and volatility reduction. … Over a market cycle, covered call strategies have tended to produce equity-like returns with lower beta and lower volatility.”

This strategy does limit your upside during raging bull markets, but whether we’re about to fly into some market turbulence, or on the slim chance that a significant downturn is nigh, covered calls are the place to be.

And if you don’t want to deal with the complexity of trading options, don’t worry. There are a number of exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds that do all the heavy lifting and deliver substantial income with lower volatility.

Of course … some funds are better than others…

