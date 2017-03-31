BlackBerry (BBRY) pops by 14% early Friday on Q4 earnings beat >>> READ MORE
Big-Box Retail Stocks: 2 to Buy, 2 to Avoid

Not all retail stocks will enjoy the fruits of President Trump's American recovery

  |  By Josh Enomoto, InvestorPlace Contributor
For all the criticisms of President Trump, you can’t deny that the commander-in-chief isn’t trying. In his first 12 days in office, Trump signed 18 executive actions — one less than the preceding Obama administration. In particular, he is making good on his campaign promises of lower regulations, a gesture well-appreciated by business leaders. And it’s no surprise that “brick-and-mortar” retail stocks are in great need of a helping hand.

The most obvious culprit is the broader decline in consumer foot-traffic. With e-commerce grabbing an increasingly larger share of total retail sales, many physical stores are steadily becoming irrelevant.

That substantially pressures retail stocks, even big-box retail companies who were once kings of the sector. Unless something drastic occurs, they too face the real possibility of a painful phase out.

This is where President Trump comes in. Despite the litany of controversies emanating from the White House, this administration is unabashedly pro-business. To back up the rhetoric, the last February jobs report exceeded economists’ expectations by a comfortable margin of 17.5%. As a result, the unemployment rate remains at multi-year lows at 4.7%. It’s far too early to call President Trump a success on the economy, but it’s an encouraging start.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that not all retail stocks are going to enjoy the benefits of a Trump administration. Foot traffic is still down, as evidenced by some abysmal performances in the sector. Shoppers are, therefore, incredibly picky in where they buy stuff.

Unfortunately, big-box retail stocks are truly in a make-it-or-break-it scenario. With their vast square footage of real estate, big-box retail companies must drive foot traffic. Not doing so is tantamount to a death sentence.

As with any other sector, big-box retail stocks are divided between the “haves” and “have-nots.” Here are two names to buy, and two to avoid.

