The collapse of BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ) has been stunning. But in the tech world, such things do happen with regularity.

Yet BBRY stock is still far from dead. Hey, if anything, it’s amazing that the company has been able to recover from having to deal with the onslaught of mega operators like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Samsung (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ). Let’s face it, even Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) couldn’t put up successful fight. This was certainly a major reason why CEO Steve Ballmer stepped aside.

But survival is not enough, of course. So it should be no surprise that — for the past five years — BBRY stock is off about 50%.

OK then, what about the future? Might there be a turnaround? Well, right now, it may seem kind of tough to imagine. But then again, this was the sentiment for say, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ), a year ago, right?

Definitely.

So to gauge the potential opportunity of BlackBerry stock, let’s take a look at three pros and cons:

3 Pros On BBRY Stock

Leadership: The CEO of BBRY, John Chen, is a proven veteran in the tech industry. Back in 1997, he took the helm of Sybase, which was struggling against Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL ). But he restructured the operations and redirected the company towards enterprise mobility and commerce. He would ultimately sell Sybase to SAP SE (ADR) (NYSE: SAP ) for a hefty $5.8 billion.

Yet Chen also has strong technical chops. Consider that he has a master’s in electrical engineering from California Institute of Technology. He also got his first job as an engineer with Burroughs in 1979.

Reinvention: Transitioning a company from hardware to software is no easy feat. But Chen has definitely made lots of progress with this strategy. In the latest quarter, the revenues from Software & Services came to roughly 55% of the total. Oh, and about 80% was recurring. In all, there were over 3,000 enterprise customer orders in the quarter.

For Chen, he has made some savvy acquisitions, such as for Encription, Good Technology and AtHoc. And another important part of the strategy has been to outsource phone development. This has meant fewer distractions as well as the opportunity to pick-up high-margin licensing revenues.

Something else: Chen has done a good job in leveraging some of the long-time core technology assets. An example of this is BlackBerry Secure, which is a full-blown suite of mobile enterprise apps.

Long-Term Opportunities: BBRY is trying to position itself to get a share of the embedded technology market, which is seeing tremendous growth from the auto sector. Note that the company has BlackBerry QNX, which is a software development platform that provides top-notch security features and has been awarded the ISO 26262 ASIL D certification for cars. The system is optimized to support leading vendors like Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) and AMD.

As a testament to the advantages of QNX, BBRY recently signed an agreement with Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) to cover more car models.

