How to Trade BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY) Stock Ahead of Q4 Earnings

It’s hard to believe that the once ubiquitous BlackBerry handset is a thing of the past. But it’s a reality that BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ) investors have had to make peace with — along with a 10% year-over-year drop in BBRY stock. The company now focuses almost entirely on brand and software licensing, and this week’s fourth-quarter earnings report will reflect the lower revenue that comes along with such a shift.

Today, we’ll look at a couple of trade ideas heading into the report.

Wall Street isn’t expecting much from BlackBerry when it steps into the earnings confessional ahead of the open this Friday. The consensus is anticipating breakeven results, compared to a loss of 3 cents per share a year ago. Revenue, however, is seen declining 37.8% to $288.45 million.

That said, there are some bright spots that BBRY traders will want to keep an eye out for. First, with the shift away from handset manufacturing and toward licensing, costs will fall sharply.

Additionally, BlackBerry has made a push into the automotive sector, making deals with Audi, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) to use its QNX operating system. However, there is stiff competition in the automotive sector, especially with rising star Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) already making waves with self-driving technology.

As you might expect for a company in flux, sentiment is mixed on BBRY stock.

EarningsWhispers.com reports a whisper number of 2 cents per share for BlackBerry Q4 earnings — 2 cents better than the consensus, but Thomson/First Call indicates that only one of the 19 analysts following the stock rate the shares a “buy” or better.

Meanwhile, short interest has been on the rise lately, gaining 11% during the most recent reporting period. As a result, some 53.7 million BlackBerry shares are now sold short, representing a sizable 10.2% of the stock’s total float. While a short-squeeze situation could come into play, it would take a rather impressive quarterly report and ensuing rally to force these shorts to be in any hurry to buy back their positions.

Click to Enlarge Over on the options front, BlackBerry short sellers appear to be taking some precautions for just such an eventuality.

At last check, the March/April put/call open interest ratio arrived at a rather bullish reading of 0.33, with calls tripling puts among options set to expire within the next two months. However, this reading rises sharply to 0.66 when we look at just the 31 March series (i.e., those options most affected by BlackBerry’s quarterly report).

Overall, 31 March implieds are pricing in a potential post-earnings move of about 5.7% for BBRY stock, which is well below historical volatility heading into earnings. The resulting upper bound lies at $7.40, while the lower bound rests at $6.60.

