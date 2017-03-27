Why BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY) Stock Is Only Worth a Short-Term Nibble

For better or for worse, 2016 was the year of the comeback. We saw it in sports, when the Chicago Cubs clawed back three down in the World Series to emerge victorious. In the markets, embattled companies like Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) responded in unprecedented fashion. And who can forget the stunning rise of Donald Trump (although some are trying to do just that)?

But for all the glorious come-from-behind winners, 2016 produced its fair share of losers. Unfortunately for long-time shareholders, BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ) falls into the latter category. In fact, BBRY stock is the rarest and most frustrating of losers: Those that hit the retail market first, yet finding themselves as persona non grata just a few years later.

Gone are the days of the “CrackBerry.” Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) shocked-and-awed the world with its iPhone concept. For the first time ever, the physical chassis of a portable phone was completely smooth. No miniature keyboard, no unnecessary buttons — it was pure Apple simplicity and ergonomics at its finest. From then on, BBRY stock failed to resonate as a meaningful or relevant investment.

InvestorPlace contributor James Brumley is on point when he compared BBRY to a mortally wounded animal. The former Wall Street darling is “doing anything and everything it can just to stay alive and salvage some value from BlackBerry stock.”

Old School Tech Won’t Save BBRY Stock

Will BlackBerry be successful in its desperate endeavor? By most indications, the prognosis is not good. The most obvious headwind is the competition. Having lost to Apple once, you have to credit BlackBerry for its pugnacious attitude in going for round two. It’s not the aggressiveness I question; rather, it’s the way they’re going about things.

To rival the iPhone, an e-device manufacturer must come up with something extremely compelling and groundbreaking. In short, BBRY must get to the point of near-intimate arousal. Unfortunately, their QWERTY keyboard-armed “KEYone” — do you see what they did there? — smartphone isn’t getting it done.

Listen, I love the QWERTY keyboard something fierce — when it’s attached to an actual computer. But we have to accept the fact that this format just doesn’t work anymore in a smartphone. Yes, I understand that the physical keyboard helps eliminate unintended errors in spelling and grammar. Believe it or not, Millennials are sticklers for proper grammar — or at least they think they are. So segments of QWERTY fans do exist for BBRY stock to advantage.

It’s just that nobody is knocking down the doors for one. Among the top “old tech” smartphones available, they all share a common theme. They are either purpose-built for ruggedness and reliability, or they are marketed on price. This is fine if these QWERTY phones are a minor part of a broader portfolio. But to live or die by them? That’s hard to stomach for even the most ardent BBRY stock investor.

One Glimmer of Hope for BlackBerry Stock

Fundamentally, BlackBerry stock is riddled with holes and miscues. The technical picture is where most investors and traders will consider (or not consider) BBRY. And even here, you have to say the picture looks awful. Shares have been trending bearishly in a sharply declining channel since August of last year.

Little hope exists of a comeback.

